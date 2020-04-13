Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) -2.5% pre-market after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $115 price target, saying weakness in the company's energy business is "a problem that is not going away."

"Energy and mining stocks are signaling another severe capital spending downturn in two of CAT's most important end markets," BofA's Ross Gilardi writes.

Dealer sales "are likely to get worse before they get better as construction equipment dealers just started getting more negative," Gilardi says.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.