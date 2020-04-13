Deploying some of its $150B cash hoard, Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) will invest $2B in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) aimed at boosting its pace of bringing products to market.

The deal includes a $1B stake led by Blackstone Life Sciences for 10% of future inclisiran royalties and up to $150M to help fund development of two other ALNY candidates.

Blackstone credit arm GSO Capital Partners will provide ALNY with a loan of up to $750M, while Blackstone will acquire $100M of newly issued common stock.