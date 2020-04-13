In response to turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) reduces its leverage to ~5.1x for its aggregate portfolio as of March 31, 2020 compared with ~6.1x as of December 31, 2019 through managing its RMBS portfolio.

Estimates GAAP book value as of March 31, 2020 declined 25-30% since December 31, 2019. That would bring GAAP book value per share to ~$12.15-$13.01 based on $17.35 BV at December 31, 2019.

Reduces its position in credit risk transfer bonds to ~$17M market value, substantially all of which it owns.

Believes it's adequately positioned to utilize its liquidity to manage and meet its advancing obligations over the near term.

As of April 13, 2020, CHMI had unrestricted cash of ~$92M after giving effect to scheduled settlements today.