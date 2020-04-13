Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has signed a multi-year extension contract with Martin Operating Partnership L.P. for the supply of natural gasoline.

Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and CEO stated, "The shale gas revolution has resulted in a significant increase in natural gasoline supply in the U.S. that has exceeded demand growth, as midstream companies have increased their fractionation capacity. This has created an opportunity for Trecora to improve its base feedstock supply. The long-term extension of our current agreement with Martin Midstream Partners L.P., allows for more favorable and competitive feedstock costs, as well as an improvement in feed flexibility. Additionally, this extension, as part of Trecora's portfolio of growth projects and initiatives, is expected to capture significant feedstock savings over the life of the agreement."