Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has initiated a clinical trial program in Canada evaluating Virazole (ribavirin), combined with standard support care, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with respiratory distress. The study should launch within the next few weeks.

The company says ribavirin is a synthetic nucleoside that works by stopping viral replication, so it may be effective in reducing the severity of COVID-19. It is currently approved in Canada, the U.S. and certain other countries for hospitalized pediatric patients with severe lower respiratory tract infections due to RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).