Providing an update amid the COVID-19 pandemic, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has collected ~86% of April rent as of April 9, 2020, which is in excess of 95% of historic collections for the same timeframe.

"With close to full occupancy, a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, American Homes 4 Rent entered this period of uncertainty in a position of strength," said CEO David Singelyn.

Q1 same-home average occupied days percentage is over 95%.

Waives late fees and halted evictions for nonpayment of rent for the month of April; also offering zero percent increases on renewal leases signed in April and extends month-to-month renewal options.

Says it's still too early to estimate the impact of the pandemic to the company's 2020 financial results and future resident collections.

Temporarily suspends its traditional acquisition channel and National Builder acquisition programs.

Continues construction activity, while in compliance with state and local mandates, on its existing pipeline of internally developed built-for-rental homes.

Says it remains well capitalized with its investment grade balance sheet, $800M revolving credit facility, strong retained cash flow profile, and geographically diversified portfolio.