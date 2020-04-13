Seeking Alpha
Yamana Gold to sell Equinox Gold shares, warrants for up to C$201M

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) says it entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP and Cormark Securities to sell 12M units at C$10 each.

Each unit consists of one common share of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) owned by Yamana and one-half of a purchase warrant of Yamana; if all warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to Yamana would total C$201M.

Prior to the sale, Yamana held 19.2M Equinox shares, or an 8.9% stake, and warrants to acquire 8.3M Equinox shares, or 3.8% of outstanding shares.

