SunTrust (Hold rating) cuts Yelp's (NYSE:YELP) target from $37 to $22, expecting the company to be among the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

JMP Securities (Market Perform) cuts its FY EPS estimate for Yelp from $1.19 to $0.60. The FY21 view falls from $1.86 to $1.26.

The firm says that Yelp's restructuring will likely "have a hangover effect on revenue and growth" into next year, but notes the company's balance sheet strength.

Related: Last week, Yelp announced plans to cut or furlough about 2,100 jobs.

Yelp has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.