Dunkin' Brands lands two-notch upgrade from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is constructive on Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) despite its estimate for a same-store sales drop 30 to 40% on average over the last couple of weeks for the franchised restaurant company as it leans on the drive-thru business.

The firm says DNKN's pure-play 100% franchised business model is viewed as one of the most attractive in restaurants, warranting a premium to restaurant peers.

"We see limited risk of mass closures given the health of its franchisee system, attractive category dynamics, what appears to be broad eligibility for franchisees to take advantage of benefits from the government stimulus and high US exposure (nearly 90% of operating profit)."

In an economic downturn, DNKN's value perceptions and business model are viewed as favorable.

CS lifts its rating on Dunkin' Brands to Outperform from Underperform and assigns a price target of $67.