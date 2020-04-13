Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) says it has redeployed production lines in order to manufacture essential personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and other frontline workers who rely on the gear to perform their jobs.

The company converted its uniforms manufacturing plants to produce respirator and medical masks, scrubs and isolation gowns.

Once fully operational, Aramark expects to produce millions of masks, scrubs and isolation gowns.

The first shipment of scrubs and isolation gowns was delivered to clients last week. Production of respirator and medical masks is scheduled to begin by the middle part of July.

Source: Press Release