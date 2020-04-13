The valuation is "too high for out taste," writes the team at Craig-Hallum, downgrading Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Hold from Buy. They lower their price target to $300 from $325 - still suggesting about 15% upside from last week's close.

They take note of Nvidia's near-12% advance this year vs. the SOX's 13% decline.

Still bullish on the long-term outlook - particularly as it relates to gaming - they say investors should find a better entry point ahead of late May's Q1 earnings report.

Shares are off marginally premarket to $261.52.