U.S. stocks have bottomed - Goldman

Not too interesting of a call given the furious rally over the past couple of weeks (the S&P 500 is actually in the green over the last month), nevertheless, we must report that David Kostin and team are saying stocks will probably not return to their March lows.

As usual, there's the face-saving caveat, with Kostin saying a 2nd surge of infections after the economy's re-opening would make today's prediction null & void.

Back to the call ... "The Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse," says the team. As for what will surely be coming lame Q1 earnings reports and full-year outlooks, Kostin believes that to be already baked in to prices. The team's 3,000 year-end target for the S&P 500 remains (about 9% upside from here).