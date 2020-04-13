Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) initiated with Buy rating and $29 (28% upside) price target at SunTrust.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) initiated with Market Perform rating and $8 (10% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (76% upside) at H.C. Wainwright.
Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) initiated with Outperform rating and $78 (14% upside) price target at Leerink.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) resumed with Outperform rating and $13 (24% upside) price target at Leerink. Shares down 5% premarket.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) initiated with Outperform rating and $31 (24% upside) price target at Leerink.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) initiated with Market Perform rating and $53 (8% upside) price target at Leerink.
HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) resumed with Outperform rating and $31 (16% upside) price target at Leerink.
Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) initiated with Outperform rating and $21 (27% upside) price target at Leerink.
Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) resumed with Outperform rating and $49 (47% upside) price target at Leerink. Shares up 2% premarket.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (94% upside) price target at Wainwright.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) initiated with Market Perform rating and $12 (12% upside) price target at Leerink.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) initiated with Outperform rating and $24 (22% upside) price target at Leerink.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) initiated with Outperform rating and $42 (29% upside) price target at Leerink.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) initiated with Buy rating and $38 (121% upside) price target at Roth Capital.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) initiated with Outperform rating and $65 (22% upside) price target at Leerink.
Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) resumed with Outperform rating and $180 (22% upside) price target at Leerink.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $30 (4% upside) price target at Barclays.