BofA cools on United Rentals

Apr. 13, 2020 8:00 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)URIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America expects the equipment rental industry to rebound, but worries about pricing into the second half of the year, particularly if a significant portion of the fleet is not back on rent in one to two months.
  • Due to the uncertainty, the firm drops United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to a Neutral rating from Buy on what it sees as a balanced risk-reward profile.
  • BofA assigns a price objective of $115 to URI.
  • Shares of United Rentals are down 2.24% premarket to $105.30.
