Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) estimates Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 77 cents-79 cents vs. consensus of 77 cents.

The REIT is in talks with 126 tenants to date, with the majority of those in industries directly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April update, nine of Spirit's top 10 tenants and 16 of its top 20 tenants paid rent; received rent deferral requests equating to ~42% of its contractual rent and approved rent deferrals for ~24% of contractual rent.

During Q1, SRC invested $213.4M, including $205.9M for acquisitions of 27 properties with an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.47% and an economic yield of 7.41%.

Occupancy of 99.4% at Q1 end.

Issued 0.4M shares of common stock during the quarter, generating gross proceeds of $17.9M and net proceeds of $17.6M under its ATM program.

Generated $15.7M in gross proceeds from the sale of seven properties, of which three were vacant.

Corporate liquidity of $831.3M as of April 10, 2020, comprised of availability under its 2019 credit facility and cash and cash equivalents.

SRC isn't providing guidance, given the circumstances of the pandemic.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.