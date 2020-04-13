Deere (NYSE:DE) -1.9% pre-market after Baird downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $150 price target, citing risks to the company's earnings as it expects "meaningful demand compression across all of Deere's product lines."

The pressure on earnings "could be greater than in prior downturns given the broad-based nature of end-market deterioration," a factor that is "underappreciated at this point," according to Baird's Mircea Dobre.

Given the magnitude of how much the coronavirus is hurting the economy, "the recovery is likely to be slow for DE's consumer and core ag markets," Dobre writes.

DE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.