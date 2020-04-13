Argus keeps a Buy rating on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on its view that the company will recover nicely after the pandemic.

"Thor remains the best-positioned public company in the RV industry, based on its strength in both towable and motorized RVs. The company also has significant competitive advantages thanks to its scale, product range, and size. It has been able to attract younger buyers by introducing lower-priced towable units and incorporating new technology into its RVs, while also serving its core demographic of mature adults and retirees."

The firm expects consumers to turn to RV vacations instead of cruises and air travel, especially with the price of gas so low. Thor's financial discipline is also highlighted for stressing positive cash flow generation in all divisions and in all economic environments.

Argus assigns a price target of $65 to Thor vs. the average sell-side PT of $56.14.