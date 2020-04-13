Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) reports online growth in excess of 35% over the prior year first quarter, substantially offseting decline in wholesale channel.

Furloughs roughly 35% of permanent workforce.

Temporarily cuts capital spend by delaying all non-maintenance related projects and investments in non-essential initiatives and headcount additions.

"We believe the strength of our digital business, along with these cash-preserving efforts, combined with our cash balance of more than $26 million at March 31, 2020, will set us up to weather this crisis." said Joe Megibow, Chief Executive Officer.

PRPL +1.42% premarket to $7.15

Source: Press Release