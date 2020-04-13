Thinly traded nano cap SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) jumps 95% premarket on the heels of its announcement that it has received a purchase order for 2M COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits from virtual healthcare network Rethink My Healthcare with a provision for additional orders of 2M units a week for 23 weeks (valued at $35M per week).

The company says it expects to receive the first 2M tests, which detect IgM and IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in whole blood, serum, plasma and fingerstick samples, in about two weeks.