Belden (NYSE:BDC) is withdrawing FY'20 revenue and EPS guidance due to uncertainties from COVID-19.

The company expects Q1 revenue of $460-465M vs. guidance of $485-505M and consensus of $484M.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.64-0.69 vs. guidance of $0.70-0.85 and consensus of $0.72. Expected GAAP EPS is $0.30-0.35.

The company is using their 3D printers to produce components for face shields for medical workers and rapidly developing test designs for N95 masks.

The company has light debt and no maturities till 2025. They are drawing $190M from their revolving credit facility that puts the liquidity position at $450M.

Q1 earnings will be out on April 29.