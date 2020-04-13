Bank of America says it's looking past the impact of the pandemic in hiking its rating on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Buy from Neutral.

Despite the near-term loss in package volume, BofA is comfortable with FedEx riding through the down period with ample liquidity and notes that demand in Asia is already returning.

Analyst Ken Hoexter: "While we recently lowered our PO, we believe the recent decision by Amazon to pause its Shipping with Amazon third-party delivery business highlights the difficultly to efficiently enter the business. We also highlight the integration of FedEx's Express and Ground networks for select e-commerce deliveries which should reduce network costs, its deployment of dynamic routing software at Ground, the conversion of SmartPost packages into Ground, and the shutdown of belly space, which is aiding airfreight rates."