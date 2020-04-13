Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) perks up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of a note from Bank of America Global Research stating that it has experienced an upsurge in downloads of BetterHelp, its virtual behavioral health offering, amid COVID-19 from ~1,000/day in March to more than 1,800/day this month. BofA adds that download data do not tell the whole story. In its view, recent disruptions in employment have substantially raised churn levels which are likely to persist for at least 2-3 months.

Weekly downloads of its core medical mobile app last week were 54,270, down from 61,025 the week before and down ~22% from the peak of ~70K during the week of March 13 when the company announced a 50% increase in visits (100K/week).