JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) says the administrative law judge in the investigation conducted by the U.S. International Trade Commission has found no infringement of the Hanwha Q CELLS patent.

In March 2019, Hanwha initiated the U.S. ITC probe against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar and REC Group asserting the companies infringed its U.S. patent.

On Friday, the administrative law judge ruled JinkoSolar's products do not infringe the patent; the ITC will review the ruling and issue its opinion within 30 days.

Separately, a review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Appeal Board says JinkoSolar and REC Group have "established a reasonable likelihood of prevailing in showing that claims 12-14 of the '215 patent are unpatentable."