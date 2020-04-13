Goldman Sachs cuts Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Buy to Neutral with a $49 PT.
Analyst Toshiya Hari cites the balanced valuation, which already reflects Micron's growth prospects.
The analyst starts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) at Neutral due to the end-demand weakness that could cap NAND pricing.
Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) is started at Sell and a $41 target as it faces "multiple secular challenges."
Hari remains positive on the long-term outlook for the industry.
Micron shares are down 2% pre-market to $45.22. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
