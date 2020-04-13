Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) announces a series of measures aimed at raising cash amid the pandemic, including an amendment to its existing credit agreement, the completion of a new revolving credit facility and a cost reduction/cash management program.

The company's cash-preserving measures include salary reductions, hiring freezes, reduction in the use of contractors, rent re-negotiations, furloughs and reduction or elimination of other discretionary spending.

The company's new incremental revolving credit facility of $120M gives it approximately $940M in available debt capacity.

Balance sheet update: "Live Nation's total cash and cash equivalents balance was $3.3B as of February 29, which included $914M of free cash and $2B of event-related deferred revenue. This free cash and event-related deferred revenue, together with the now available debt capacity of $940M gives the company a total liquidity position of $3.8B."

Concert schedule update: "Live Nation has had eight thousand shows impacted by the event stoppage starting in mid-March of this year, with 15M tickets sold for these shows. Of this, seven thousand shows with 14M tickets sold were postponed, accounting for 90% of tickets impacted. The remaining 10% of tickets, or 1.6 million, were for shows that were canceled. Refunds have been issued for tickets for all canceled shows, and the company expects to allow some refunds for postponed shows in the U.S. and select international markets as new event dates are set."

LYV -0.71% premarket to $38.00.

Source: Press Release