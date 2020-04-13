Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) elects not to renew its management agreement with PRCM Advisers LLC, a subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management, a move it expects will add to earnings and reduce G&A expenses.

TWO gains 2.7% in premarket trading.

TWO expects to be managed by its senior management team along with other personnel currently providing services to Two Harbors, to whom the board intends to extend job offers.

Excluding the one-time costs associated with the termination fee payable to the manager, TWO expects to generate annual cost savings of ~$42M, or 15 cents per share of common stock.

Cash termination fee is estimated to be ~$144M; management agreement will end on Sept. 19, 2020.

Also sees the transition making TWO potentially more attractive to new institutional investors.