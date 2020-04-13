Citing the market's underappreciation of the severity and duration of revenue declines due to COVID-19 disruptions, Barclays' Kristen Stewart has cut her rating on Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Underperform with a $155 (15% downside risk) price target.

She cites a decline in physician office visits that could reduce future procedures and the expected slow ramp up (at some point) of elective procedures.

She also says recent reports have raised questions about a potential second wave of infections which could impact sales beyond this quarter.