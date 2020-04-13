Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +4.1% pre-market after saying its Cerro Verde mine in Peru is conducting limited operations in accordance with the government's order of national emergency.

The company also says it is completing steps at Cerro Verde to provide additional onsite facilities and enhanced health protocols to enable production to increase.

Freeport says Cerro Verde's concentrator has operated at roughly one-third of planned rates since April 1.

Cerro Verde produced 1B lbs. of copper and 29M lbs. of molybdenum during 2019.

The company said earlier that it suspended operations indefinitely at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico because of the spread of the coronavirus among the site's workers.