Nomura Instinet expects a halting Macau sector recovery to begin in June and then take several years to play out.

Analyst Harry Curtis and team see Macau GGR dropping 80% in Q2, falling 65% in Q3 and then seeing some sequential improvement in Q4. While pent-up demand (cabin fever) is anticipated, social distancing will likely be enforced and the "dreaded" second wave of re-infection is a risk.

2021: "We believe that GGR can recover to $22.6bn, or roughly 62% of the 2019 level if the reinfection rate is low. To achieve this number, IVS needs to expand to larger, more distant provinces, mass and group visitors must have confidence in health screening protocols at the borders, and social distancing policies on casino floors should be relaxed, thus increasing the number of operational gaming positions during peak periods. An effective vaccine would likely be needed to exceed our 62% (of 2019 GGR) estimate."

2022: We estimate that GGR recovers to roughly 90% of 2019 highs, borders, IVS and casino operations have returned close to normal."

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

