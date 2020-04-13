Thinly traded nano cap CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) jumps 22% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement that research performed at the University of Frankfurt showed the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) totally blocked replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, in a cell culture model.

The findings were submitted to NatureResearch about a month ago.

The company is collaborating with WPD Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:WCOTF) on development of WP112, a prodrug of 2-DG that may have therapeutic potential in COVID-19 since 2-DG inhibits glycolysis which prevents the coronavirus from replicating. In its normal state, though, it is metabolized too quickly to be effective. WP112 is only metabolized once it is inside the cell, enabling much higher tissue and organ concentrations of 2-DG.