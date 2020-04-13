As many auto dealerships close as a result of COVID-19-induced stay-at-home orders, Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) discloses that its loan and lease originations are significantly declining.

That may hurt its ability to meet key performance metrics under its agreement with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU).

Also experienced a sharp increase in requests for extensions and modifications related to COVID-19 nationwide and a significant number of such extensions and modifications have been granted.

SC has also temporarily suspended—and may continue to temporarily suspend—involuntary repossessions.

Summing up the potential impact: "The pandemic may also cause us to experience lower originations and higher credit losses in our lending portfolio, reduced access to funding or significantly increased costs of funding, impairment of our goodwill and other financial assets and other materially adverse impacts on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations."

Other auto lenders that may be in similar situations: Credit Accceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY).