Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) says it has responded to the pandemic by launching a number of initiatives to support restaurants, drivers and diners.

The food delivery company expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be slightly above the midpoints of the previous guidance. As expected, Grubhub's corporate business took a nosedive in the middle of March as clients shifted to work-from-home models.

Grubhub says it has seen trends improve significantly in its Q2, with DAG growth of 10% in April. "In markets less affected by the outbreak, diner ordering has returned to, and in many cases exceeded, our pre-COVID-19 expectations. We are also seeing record numbers of new diners and new restaurants on the platform," notes management.

Grubhub says it's confident it could generate meaningful profits in the second quarter that would keep it comfortably on the previously announced path to deliver at least $100M of adjusted EBITDA in 2020, but will instead plan to reinvest heavily into programs that directly drive more business to restaurant partners.

