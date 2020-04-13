General Electric (NYSE:GE) discloses a series of further actions to solidify its financial position, including the launch of a strategic debt issuance to fund an immediate tender for GE bonds maturing through 2024.

GE says it repaid $6B of its intercompany loan to GE Capital on April 1, and using proceeds from the repayment to accelerate debt reduction, GE Capital also is launching a tender targeting as much as $9B of debt maturing in 2020.

The company says GE Capital separately repaid $4.7B of debt that matured in Q1.

As of March 31, GE says its cash holdings totaled more than $47B, including $34B in Industrial and more than $13B in Capital.