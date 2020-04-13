Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) estimates fully diluted book value per share was $11.56-$11.69 at March 31, 2020 vs. $12.88 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Estimates Q1 results:

Net loss of $38M-$43M, or $1.05-$1.19 per share.

Q1 net premiums written of $107M-$112M and net premiums earned of $109M-$114M.

Estimates underwriting loss of $1M to an underwriting gain of $4M.

Composite ratio of 96%-100%; combined ratio of 97%-101%.

An investment loss in the Solasglas Investments LP fund (SILP) of $42.2M, representing a loss of 8.1% for the quarter; further, the fund generated an investment loss on GLRE's funds invested in SILP for April 1-April 20, 2020 of -0.2%, representing an estimated investment loss (net of fees and expenses) to GLRE of $0.9M.