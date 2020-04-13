Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) +2.2% pre-market, expects Q1 revenue to exceed $14M, as compared to $12.9 in Q1 2019.

Also, the Company draws $2.5M under its $45M term loan agreement, and expects cash flow generation from operations.

Alimera expects cash on hand over $12M at the end of the quarter.

“We are pleased to pre-release our expected global revenue results for the first quarter of 2019, which reflect growth over the first quarter of 2019 despite the increasing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the quarter,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and CEO.

ALIM also says that due to rapidly changing environment, it is difficult to project the extent of the impact on the business, hence it is withdrawing any previously communicated guidance regarding revenue growth and cash flow in 2020.

Alimera believes it currently has sufficient inventory to meet demand and continues to work with its third-party manufacturers for continued production of ILUVIEN during the pandemic.