RIG, OKE among premarket gainers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) +171% on order for 2M COVID-19 blood tests.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +46% on study of lead drug in COVID-19.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) +32% .

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +32% on launching early-stage study of galidesivir for COVID-19.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) +27% as EBP device wins emergency OK to treat COVID-19 patients.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) +22% on 2-DG action against coronavirus.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) +19% on company update.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) +19% .

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) +17% .

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +16% on treating first patient on COVID-19.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) +16% on go with pivotal study of MultiStem in COVID-19.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) +14% .

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) +14% .

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) +14% .

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +14% .

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +13% .

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) +13% .

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +12% .

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +12% .

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +12% on update to COVID-19 pandemic.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) +12% .

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +11% .

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) +11% on being selected by the Israel Innovation Authority to receive $1.5M grant to fund COVID-19 and Sepsis Clinical Trials.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +11% as CEO Jenkins returns from medical leave.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) +11% .

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) +11% .