Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) says it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the company no longer satisfies the minimum share price standard for continued listing.

On April 6, the 30-trading-day average closing price per share of the company's common shares was below $1.

Under NYSE rules, the company has six months to regain compliance with the continued listing standard and avoid delisting.

Pacific Drilling says it will notify the NYSE that it intends to cure the share price deficiency and is considering all available options to return to compliance.