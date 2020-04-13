One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) has initiated a structural change and expense reduction due to current market uncertainty.

The company expects the program to be complete in the current quarter.

Co. to realize savings of ~$2.5M to $3M on an annual basis.

The initiative involves immediate selective workforce and expense reductions companywide, including at the senior management level.

In addition, Concept Development, which OSS acquired last year, has been now fully integrated, with its operations being relocated to OSS headquarters in Escondido. The operational synergies have created instant cost savings and supports stronger collaboration and innovation.