Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 0.4% premarket after a raise to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, from Equal Weight.

Charter is seeing more demand for broadband from a "work- and stream-from-home environment," and that means some "durable" free cash flow growth along with the right leverage to amplify returns, the firm says. It offers limited downside/earnings risk as well.

It's updated its price target down to $560, now implying 20% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.