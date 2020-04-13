Most CFOs see economy returning to normal next year - CFO Research

About half of CFOs expect a "V-shaped" recovery or a return to normal economic activity in Q3 2020, according to a survey of 333 senior finance executives by CFO Research.

~40% of CFOs expects a longer period of slow economic activity into 2021, or a "U-shaped recovery."

Only 9% expect a sustained recession with no pick-up in economic activity until 2022.

One fifth of the executives were shutting down or idling some operations; 49% indicated their firms were scaling back or delaying investments.

~35% said they're laying off or furloughing employees.

The survey was conducted from March 26-April 2.