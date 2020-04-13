Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) says it's instituting some broad cost-cutting measures to preserve cash.

The company is eliminating all non-essential operating expenses and capital expenditures, reducing exec salaries and temporarily furloughing employees across corporate, factory and market-level associates globally.

Tupperware is also advancing its organization realignment and cost reduction programs, including changes to organizational design and supply chain, which it estimates will deliver $50M savings this year.

To shore up the balance sheet, Tupperware drew down $225M under its credit agreement on March 30. An amount of $175M was drawn and the remaining amount of $50M was drawn for customary working capital needs during Q2. The company expects to pay-down the draw prior to the end of Q2.

TUP +14.34% to $2.63.

Source: Press Release