HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) closed previously announced underwritten public offering for total gross proceeds of ~C$46M, selling 59.8M units at a price of C$0.77/Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company.

Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share for a period of 5 years following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.96/share.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.