CPI Aerostructures (CVU) has closed on a $4.8M loan under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) contained within the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020.

The Loan was obtained from BNB Bank, and has a term of 2 years, is unsecured, and is guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

The Loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 1% p.a. with the first six months of interest deferred and will be forgiven if at least 75% of the Loan proceeds are used by CPI Aero to cover payroll costs.