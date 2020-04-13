Stocks limp to weak start; only energy sector opens higher

Stocks edge lower in early trading while oil prices gyrate between gains and losses, as an agreement to cut crude production fails to ease concerns that global oil markets will stabilize; Dow -1.3% , S&P 500 -1.1% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

European markets are closed today for Easter Monday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei settled -2.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In the U.S., the energy sector ( +1.1% ) is the only early winner, while financials ( -2.4% ), industrials ( -1.7% ) and utilities ( -1.6% ) are among the worst performers.

Caterpillar ( -5.7% ) is the Dow's biggest early loser after Bank of America downgraded shares to a Sell equivalent.

U.S. WTI crude oil +2.9% to $23.52/bbl in volatile trading after surging as much as 8% earlier while dipping into the red at one point.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield up 2 bps at 0.74%.