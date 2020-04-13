Eagle Materials (EXP -1.9% ) says that though the company remains committed to separate its heavy and light-side businesses, the timing for the expected completion has become uncertain due to current market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EXP also amended its bank credit facility and term loan to extend the maturity by one year to August 2022 and increased the leverage ratio requirement to 4.5x debt-to-EBITDA with no step downs through the maturity date.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had total liquidity of ~$295M with no near-term debt maturities.

Additionally, said that the recent CARES Act which enables to utilize the tax asset generated by the Kosmos acquisition and carry it back to recover taxes paid in prior years at higher tax rates will further boost its liquidity; anticipates that the modified NOL treatment will generate a tax refund of ~$100M.

Also, the Company’s priority for free cash flow will be on debt reduction. and future quarterly cash dividends will be suspended.