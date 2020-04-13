Sabre Corporation proposes senior secured notes and senior exchangeable notes
Apr. 13, 2020 9:43 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)SABRBy: SA News Team8 Comments
- Sabre Corporation's (NASDAQ:SABR) subsidiary (Sabre GLBL) proposed offerings of $500M aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes and $250M aggregate principal amount (or $287.5M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes) of senior exchangeable notes due 2025.
- The Secured Notes will be guaranteed by Sabre Holdings Corporation and each subsidiary that borrows under or guarantees Sabre GLBL's senior secured credit facility.
- The completion of the Secured Notes offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Exchangeable Notes offering and vice versa.
- The net proceeds from the sales of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes.
- SABR says that the precise timing, size and terms of the offerings are subject to market conditions and other factors.
