Goldmans Sachs is out with a warning today indicating companies that landed government financial aid over history often rallied in the near term, but tended to lag the broader stock market in the medium term and longer.

"Although companies and industries have generally witnessed a brief rally immediately following government relief, the outperformance has not usually persisted over a longer-term horizon," reads the firm's warning.

The pop-and-drop phenomenon could be something to consider with companies considering financial grants -including American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).