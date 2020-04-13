Mettler-Toledo (MTD -2.2%) withdraws its 2020 annual guidance, due to the negative impact of the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Q1 ended March 31, 2020, expects reported sales to decline 4% and local currency sales down 3%, as currency reduced sales growth by 1%.
The Company noted that Q1 local currency sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations in China as well as in other regions.
Estimates adjusted EPS will be below previously issued guidance.
Q1 2020 results is scheduled on May 7, 2020
