North American Construction (NOA -1.3% ) withdraws 2020 financial guidance, due to the ongoing global pandemic.

"It is too early to predict the full effect of these talks on our outlook for this year but we have already begun to flex our highly variable cost structure and capital spending plan to mitigate any adverse changes to our workload and pricing. We hope to have a clearer view by the time we report first quarter earnings in a few weeks. Our performance in that quarter was robust and we expect to at least meet consensus estimates." said NACG Chairman and CEO, Martin Ferron