The board of directors of Groupon (GRPN -3.1% ) has adopted a limited duration rights plan to promote the fair and equal treatment of all current and future stockholders, effective April 10, 2020 and with an expiration date of March 10, 2021.

As per the plan, the company is issuing one right for each share of common stock outstanding at the close of business on April 20, 2020 and it becomes exercisable if a person or group becomes the beneficial owner of 10% or more of the company’s outstanding common stock, or 20% or more in the case of eligible passive investors.

The board of directors will be entitled to amend the Rights Plan or to redeem the rights for $0.001 per right, prior to the rights becoming exercisable.